San Antonio man arrested in Pleasanton for murder had active warrants, affidavits say

A San Antonio man arrested for murder in Pleasanton had several active warrants and a parole violation, arrest affidavits show.

Joseph Olivarri, 37, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and the Pleasanton Police Department on Tuesday, a department press release said.

At the time of his arrest, Olivarri had two warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder in connection with a fatal shooting at a sports bar in San Antonio last month.

Olivarri was involved in a fight that turned into a shooting on March 14 at a bar in the 1900 block of Southwest Military Drive, an arrest affidavit said.

Shell casings recovered by investigators at the scene were believed to be connected with two other shootings, the affidavit said.

The first shooting happened in December 2023 in the 100 block of West Young. A 60-year-old man was shot by someone inside a vehicle that pulled up next to him and “demanded money he owed.”

A second shooting occurred in the 200 block of East Park Avenue in February.

Several tipsters called Crime Stoppers, alleging that Olivarri had “bragged about committing the murder” and “he shot anyone who got in his way,” the affidavit said. Another tipster provided a description of Olivarri’s vehicle, which investigators were able to track down to an address near the shooting on West Young.

Further investigation found that Olivarri’s vehicle was found on a street near the sports bar hours after the shooting, the affidavit said.

It is unclear why Olivarri was in Pleasanton at the time of his arrest.

Olivarri was booked into the Atascosa County Jail for his two warrants and a parole violation, the press release said.