Mother to be sentenced in horrific torture death of 5-year-old daughter

SAN ANTONIO – A woman charged in connection with the torture death of her 5-year-old daughter will be sentenced by a judge on Monday afternoon.

You can watch a livestream of the court proceedings, which are scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m.

Katrina Mendoza and her ex-boyfriend Jose Ruiz are charged in the February 2022 death of Mercedes Losoya.

Losoya died from what officials said was called extreme physical abuse.

Ruiz was found guilty in March and was sentenced to life in prison.

During Ruiz’s trial, Mendoza testified as a part of her plea deal. She pleaded guilty to injury of a child with serious bodily injury.

Mendoza testified that she would punish Mercedes by “putting her in timeout facing the wall and spanked her with a belt on her butt.”

She said that Ruiz was the one who severely disciplined Mercedes.

“He would spank them, he would pull Mercedes’ hair and cover her mouth and nose. Use thumbtacks on her feet,” Mendoza testified.

When asked by the prosecution if she tried to stop Ruiz, Mendoza responded by saying “several times,” but he didn’t listen to her.

Per the plea deal, the range of punishment for Mendoza is probation to 45 years in prison.

187th District Court Judge Stephanie Boyd will be the one deciding Mendoza’s punishment.

