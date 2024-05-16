75º
Man killed in hit-and-run crash on city’s West Side, SAPD says

Crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. in 1300 block of Culebra Road

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: Traffic, Crash, SAPD, San Antonio
Culebra Road fatal hit and run crash image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 40s is dead after being struck by vehicle in a hit-and-run on the city’s West Side late Wednesday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Culebra Road, not far from both Interstate 10 and Woodlawn Lake.

According to police, the man was simply walking when he was hit by a vehicle that did not stop to render aid. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there were no witnesses to the crash and that they have no vehicle description. When found, the driver likely faces a charge of failure to stop and render aid, police said.

The name of the man killed has not yet been released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.

