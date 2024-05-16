Splash pads you can visit in the San Antonio area

Schatze’s Storybrook Park, an all-new kids' area, is now open in Schlitterbahn New Braunfels.

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas heat is here, and parents are likely looking for places to cool off with their young ones.

If rivers, lakes and pools are out of reach, there are several splash pads to choose from around San Antonio, New Braunfels and Seguin.

Many of the City of San Antonio-operated splash pads opened in March, but others are opening in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Splash pads are water playgrounds that typically have non-slip surfaces, which can be a safer option for kids. They have several fountains and nozzles that shoot water but leave little to no standing water.

And the best part? The majority of them are free and don’t require reservations.

Here is a list of splash pads you can visit in and around the San Antonio area:

Benavides Park - The park is open daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 1500 Saltillo St. in San Antonio. Access to the splash pad is free.

Bulverde Community Park - The park is open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 29815 Bulverde Lane in Bulverde. The splash pad’s seasonal opening varies with local weather conditions; generally, it is open from spring to fall. Access is free.

Elmendorf Lake Park - The park's splash pad is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 3700 W. Commerce St. in San Antonio. Access to the splash pad is free.

Emmitt Park - The Community Bible Church’s park is open daily from 7 a.m. to dusk. The park is located at 2477 N Loop 1604 E in San Antonio. Access is free.

Fischer Park - The splash pad is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 1935 Hilltop Summit Road in New Braunfels. It closes on Oct. 31. Access is free.

Hemisfair - The Union Pacific Railroad Splash Pad Open is open daily at 600 Hemisfair Plaza Way in San Antonio. It's open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily from March to November. It has private changing booths, shade umbrellas, and Adirondack chairs nearby. Access is free.

Lincoln Park - The park is open daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 2915 E. Commerce Street in San Antonio. Access to the splash pad is free.

Morgan’s Wonderland - Inspiration Island, the splash park built for people of all abilities at Morgan’s, opens for the season on May 17. Inspiration Island is located next to Morgan’s Wonderland and includes five large splash pads and support services, like waterproof wheelchairs. Hours are typically 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on select days until Sept. 26. Click here for prices.

Northview - The splash pad is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from April to October at 100 Randolph Plaza in Universal City. Access is free.

Park West - The splash pad at the park is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. from spring to fall at 600 N Vaughan Avenue in Seguin. Access is free.

The Pearl - The splash pad is open daily at the Historic Pearl located on Pearl Parkway in San Antonio. Access is free but parking might cost money depending on how long you stay and what time you visit.

Pearsall Park - Two splash pads are open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 5102 Old Pearsall Road in San Antonio. Access is free. The city website states that the splash pads will be closed daily for scheduled maintenance from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 2:30-3:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Schlitterbahn - Sea Creature Cove at Schlitterbahn has giant mushrooms that spray water over kids and a dragon that blasts water from its snout. Also, Schatze’s Storybrook is new for 2024 and includes three areas — Fur-Bidden Forest, Schatze’s Paw’nd and Fairy Tail Trail — for kids 12 and younger. It includes water slides and more than 70 water features, spray toys, splash pads and shaded areas. The park is open daily during varying hours at 400 N. Liberty Avenue in New Braunfels. Click here for ticket prices.

SeaWorld San Antonio - Little Bird’s Splash at SeaWorld San Antonio’s Bay of Play has 22 water elements like bubblers, geysers, jets, dumping buckets and more. Also, the park opened Tikitapu Splash ahead of the 2024 season. The park is open daily at 10500 SeaWorld Drive. Click here for ticket prices.

Aquatica is opening Tikitapu Splash on April 6, 2024. (SeaWorld San Antonio/Aquatica)

Six Flags Fiesta Texas - Splash Water Springs at Six Flags Fiesta Texas’s Hurricane Harbor is a water playground for kids. The park is open on select days from April 27-Sept. 2. An additional fee is required, but general admission to Hurricane Harbor San Antonio is included with memberships, Platinum, and Diamond Season Passes.

Stage Stop Park - The Selma splash pad is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. It’s located at 9374 Valhalla Drive. Access is free.

Voight Park - The splash pad is open from 5-8 p.m. Mondays and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Access to the splash pad is free. There is a pool at the park as well but passes are required for non-residents. Voight Park is located at 700 El Portal Drive.

Check out the weather before you head out to play.