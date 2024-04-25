New kids’ area at Schlitterbahn New Braunfels, ‘world’s first water coaster for kids’ opens this weekend

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Schlitterbahn New Braunfels will open its new kids’ area, Schatze’s Storybrook Park, on Saturday.

Schatze’s Storybrook Park is Schlitterbahn’s first big new attraction in more than a decade, according to a news release.

The area includes the “world’s first water coaster for kids” — a ride called the Bow Wow Blaster, a mini-version of the Master Blaster.

Storybrook Park will have three areas — Fur-Bidden Forest, Schatze’s Paw’nd and Fairy Tail Trail — for kids 12 and younger. It is located in the original section of the park.

It includes water slides and more than 70 water features, spray toys, splash pads and shaded areas.

Schlitterbahn added that there is also a 1,200-gallon tipping water bucket.

“Everyone will giggle at Schatze’s wacky, watery take on classic storybooks, including Little Red Riding Hound, Houndsel and Petzel, Rapawnzel and the Three Little Pugs,” Schlitterbahn’s website states.

Schatze’s Storybrook Park. (Schlitterbahn New Braunfels)

