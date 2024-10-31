10 things to know about new San Antonio fire Chief Valerie Frausto

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department officially has a new chief.
Valerie Frausto, a 24-year SAFD veteran, was approved for her appointment by the City Council on Thursday, Oct. 31. She is the first woman in the role.
As Frausto enters another chapter of her career with SAFD, we broke down 10 things you may want to know about our new chief.
- Frausto started with SAFD in August 2000.
- During her 24-year career with SAFD, Frausto has served in many positions, including a firefighter, fire engineer, paramedic, lieutenant, captain and battalion chief. “I have risen up through the ranks and served in almost every division. So living that and knowing the hard work and determination it takes to be a firefighter, it really does take true grit,” Frausto said.
- Frausto is a San Antonio native. ”It just warms my heart to know that this is my city and this is the city that I grew up in,” Frausto said.
- She is the first woman to serve as chief of SAFD.
- Frausto was one of six candidates put on a shortlist for in-person interviews for the job. The process of looking for a new chief began following then-chief Charles Hood’s retirement from the force. Hood, the department’s first African American chief, told KSAT’s Steve Spriester in an exclusive interview in February that he was forced to retire after what the city manager described as an “inappropriate and offensive comment.”
- Frausto will lead the department’s nearly 2,000 employees.
- City leaders said she was the “ideal candidate.” San Antonio City Manager Erik Walsh said, “hands down, the chief had the best resume. But it’s so much more than that. It’s... the second-largest department that we have. It’s a decentralized 24/7 operation. Communication is key and I was looking for somebody who had the demonstrated capability and the attitude.”
- She launched the Hero Like Her recruiting campaign, which helps break the barrier that sometimes stops young women from pursuing careers in typically male-dominated careers.
- Frausto said she wants to build trust within the department. “I believe in accountability and I believe in service and professionalism,” Frausto said. “I think it’s going to be a little bit of work on the communication and transparency.”
- She said she is honored to fill this role. “This is really a dream come true. This is my passion. I love the fire service and I’m very proud to wear the San Antonio Fire Department patch. So I look forward to this new chapter in the San Antonio Fire Department,” Frausto said.