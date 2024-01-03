SAFD fire chief steps down over ‘inappropriate and offensive comments’

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood is slated to announce his retirement, multiple SAFD sources confirmed to KSAT Wednesday. City Manager Erik Walsh announced Hood’s sudden change of employment status after KSAT’s report.

Hood, the city’s first African American fire chief, has led a department with more than 1,900 employees and a $374 million annual budget since April 2007.

Hood did not respond to a text message or phone call seeking comment Wednesday afternoon.

An SAFD spokesman told KSAT Wednesday afternoon that inquiries about Chief Hood’s “retirement information” would need to come from the city’s Communications and Engagement office.

A memo obtained by KSAT Investigates Wednesday afternoon states that Hood “retired his employment” after an investigation into inappropriate and offensive comments.

“Today Chief Hood retired his employment with the City of San Antonio as a result of an investigation that confirmed inappropriate and offensive comments he made in violation of Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO), Administrative Directive (AD), Fire Department Rules and Regulations and expectations of him as a leader,” wrote San Antonio City Manager Erik Walsh, in a Wednesday memo to SAFD personnel.

“The Chief admitted to making comments that are vulgar, disrespectful, and demeaning to women and disruptive to the professional operations of the SAFD. This conduct cannot be tolerated,” Walsh wrote.

Walsh released the following statement to the media late Wednesday afternoon:

Today, Chief Hood retired from his position with the City of San Antonio. His retirement follows an investigation that confirmed inappropriate and offensive comments made by him in violation of the City’s Equal Employment Opportunity Administrative Directive, Fire Department Rules and Regulations and contrary to the City’s expectations of him as a leader of the department.

The investigation was conducted as a result of the City Manager’s Office learning of potential inappropriate comments made by the Chief.

The City retained outside counsel, Rick Garza, with the law firm of Jackson Walker to conduct the investigation. During the investigation, Chief Hood admitted to making the comments. His comments are vulgar, demeaning and disrespectful to women. They are disruptive to professional operations of the department. This conduct will not be tolerated.

Deputy Chief Christopher Monestier will oversee the Fire Department while I have an opportunity to meet with the Command Staff and name an interim Fire Chief by next week. A national search for a permanent Fire Department Chief will commence immediately. The search will contemplate internal and external applicants.

KSAT has reached out to the San Antonio Professional Firefighters Association for a comment. We will post it in this article when we receive it.