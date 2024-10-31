Skip to main content
Clear icon
90º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

After 3 months, Bexar County DA Civil Rights chief resigns, sources say

Jeff Mulliner was hired in 2023 and appointed chief of the Civil Rights division on July 31

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Tags: Courts, District Attorney, Bexar County, Jeff Mulliner, Joe Gonzales
Sources tell KSAT Jeff Mulliner has resigned from DA's Office. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Three months after being appointed the chief of the Civil Rights division in the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, multiple sources tell KSAT 12 that Jeff Mulliner has resigned.

On July 31, the DA’s Office announced that Mulliner would succeed Daryl Harris as the head of the division that prosecutes officer-involved shootings, in-custody deaths and allegations of excessive use of force by law enforcement.

Recommended Videos

Harris was removed from the position after several cases of former SAPD officers accused of committing crimes ended in mistrials.

Mulliner, who did not answer a call or text to his cell phone Thursday, joined District Attorney Joe Gonzales’ office in 2023 as a first chair prosecutor in the criminal trial division.

Mulliner would have been the prosecutor in the case of former Officer James Brennand, who was accused of aggravated assault by a public servant, as well as the case where three officers were charged in the death of Melissa Perez.

KSAT 12 has reached out to the DA’s office for a statement about Mulliner’s resignation and what this means for the Civil Rights division but have yet to hear back.

Mulliner’s last day is expected to be Nov. 14, the sources told KSAT. They were not authorized to speak on the record about staffing.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Erica Hernandez headshot

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with 15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Dillon Collier headshot

Emmy-award winning reporter Dillon Collier joined KSAT Investigates in September 2016. Dillon's investigative stories air weeknights on the Nightbeat and on the Six O'Clock News. Dillon is a two-time Houston Press Club Journalist of the Year and a Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Reporter of the Year.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos