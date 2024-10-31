After 3 months, Bexar County DA Civil Rights chief resigns, sources say

SAN ANTONIO – Three months after being appointed the chief of the Civil Rights division in the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, multiple sources tell KSAT 12 that Jeff Mulliner has resigned.

On July 31, the DA’s Office announced that Mulliner would succeed Daryl Harris as the head of the division that prosecutes officer-involved shootings, in-custody deaths and allegations of excessive use of force by law enforcement.

Harris was removed from the position after several cases of former SAPD officers accused of committing crimes ended in mistrials.

Mulliner, who did not answer a call or text to his cell phone Thursday, joined District Attorney Joe Gonzales’ office in 2023 as a first chair prosecutor in the criminal trial division.

Mulliner would have been the prosecutor in the case of former Officer James Brennand, who was accused of aggravated assault by a public servant, as well as the case where three officers were charged in the death of Melissa Perez.

KSAT 12 has reached out to the DA’s office for a statement about Mulliner’s resignation and what this means for the Civil Rights division but have yet to hear back.

Mulliner’s last day is expected to be Nov. 14, the sources told KSAT. They were not authorized to speak on the record about staffing.