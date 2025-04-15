Black Maternal Health Week shines light on racial disparities in pregnancy care

SAN ANTONIO – During Black Maternal Health Week, a growing chorus of voices is calling attention to a health crisis that continues to affect Black women at alarming rates.

According to the Center for Reproductive Rights, Black women are nearly three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than white women.

Black Maternal Health Week, observed each April, is dedicated to raising awareness about the racial inequities in maternal health and promoting community-driven solutions. In San Antonio, two mothers discussed the complications with their pregnancies and how they navigated through them.

For Alonsha Edwards-Rhyne, a mother of three, each of her pregnancies came with complications — including preeclampsia, severe anemia and managing the sickle cell trait. What made a significant difference, Edwards-Rhyne said, was having a health care provider who listened to her.

Her nurse practitioner, University Health’s Tracy Woods, offered both medical support and emotional reassurance.

“Anytime I had to go to the hospital, she (Woods) always told me to advocate for myself,” Edwards-Rhyne said. “If you don’t like the answers you’re getting, ask more questions. It’s okay to ask for a second opinion.”

Woods, who has worked extensively with high-risk patients in maternal care, emphasized the importance of trust between patients and their providers.

“You need to vibe with your practitioner,” Woods said. “If you don’t trust them, you’re not going to tell them what’s going on. You’re not going to hear anything that they’re saying. So, if you create a bond with that practitioner or provider, you’re more apt to listen to certain things that you need to look out for.”

High blood pressure during pregnancy is one of the most common — and dangerous —complications for Black women. Left untreated, it can lead to preeclampsia, a serious condition that endangers both the mother and baby.

LaKeysha Daye shared how surprised she was to learn about her elevated blood pressure during a routine prenatal check.

“Because we caught it early, we were able to get me on medicine,” Daye said. “I wasn’t happy about it at first — I was skeptical — but I had to trust my provider.”

Daye’s provider was also University Health and Woods, who recalled the moment.

“As soon as I started talking about medication, she wasn’t trying to hear it,” Woods said. “But high blood pressure is tricky. Many people walk around with symptoms they don’t even recognize because they’ve gotten used to it.”

Daye ultimately followed Woods’ advice and started treatment, which she said improved her health not just during pregnancy, but her overall health.

Woods said Black Maternal Health Week is a reminder that Edwards-Rhyne and Daye’s experiences aren’t isolated. They’re part of a pattern that demands attention and local solutions.

Whether advocating for better communication with providers, improving early screenings or building trust within the healthcare system, Woods said it’s important for women to be advocates for themselves.

