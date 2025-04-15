University Health to open new hospital in northeast Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A new hospital is coming soon to northeast Bexar County.

Officials held a ceremony on Monday as the final beam for University Health’s Retama Hospital was signed and lifted to the top of the five-story building.

Near the Retama Park Horse Track in Selma, the new hospital is expected to open in 2027, according to a University Health news release.

The new hospital will open with 140 beds. University Health said it is designed to expand to 286 beds as the Interstate 35 corridor grows.

University Health CEO Edward Banos spoke about establishing a medical facility in the growing neighborhood.

“There’s a lot of development going on up here. We’re just glad to be a part of a vibrant part of a growing part of the county,” said Banos.

Banos emphasized that the community’s rapid growth warrants accessible healthcare.

“The community is growing so much in Bexar County, and what we saw during COVID is that having a single hospital without having a community hospital can hamper us in times of need in making sure patients have access close to home,” said Banos.