A look back at the 10 deadliest tornadoes in Texas history

ALL OCCURRED IN APRIL OR MAY: These are the busiest months for tornadoes

WACO & GOLIAD: Two Texas cities that were hit the hardest

TORNADO FORECASTING HAS IMPROVED: Warning lead time has improved significantly over the years

#10 JARRELL: MAY 11, 1997

This was the last time that an F-5 tornado touched down in the state of Texas. It formed under fairly unique circumstances. The atmosphere didn’t appear overly ripe for tornado formation, but there was massive instability from heat and humidity. It was enough to create violent storms that moved in an unusual direction: north to south. Sadly, the tornado would kill 27 people and completely flatten parts of the city.

Radar image of the Jarrell, Texas tornado (National Weather Service)

#9 SARAGOSA: MAY 22, 1987

The aftermath of this tornado brought national attention to the small West Texas town. Tragically, it occurred as many of Saragosa’s residents gathered at the city’s event hall for a preschool graduation. Most of the residents did not get a warning until it was too late. Additionally, most of the warnings were delivered in English, while much of the town spoke Spanish. Thirty people lost their lives, with 22 of those deaths occurring in Saragosa Hall.

We visited the small town in 2017, where a plaque was erected to remember those who lost their lives.

A plaque sits in front of Saragosa's new community center (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

#8 ZEPHYR: MAY 30, 1909

Zephyr is located in Brown County near Brownwood. This tornado moved through just after midnight, tracking through a residential area as most of the town slept. Keep in mind that in those days, there was no warning that a tornado was coming. This violent F-4 tornado killed 34 and injured 70.

#7 KARNES/DEWITT COUNTY: MAY 6, 1930

This is a tornado that occurred locally, crossing over two counties. It formed near Kenedy and moved east-northeast toward Runge. It would dissipate near Nordheim. This tornado killed 36 and injured 60. Many of those who died as a result of the twister are buried at a cemetery in Nordheim.

#6 FROST: MAY 6, 1930

Happening on the same day as the tornado mentioned above, this tornado was part of a bigger outbreak of storms across Texas. Frost lies just south of Dallas in Navarro County. The tornado swept through the small town, killing 41, while the number of injured topped 200.

Frost, Texas damage (Courtesy Edward L. Williams Collection)

#5 WICHITA FALLS: APRIL 10, 1979

The Wichita Falls tornado of 1979 is well documented, considering it was a large storm that struck a populated area. It peaked at F-4 intensity and affected residential and commercial parts of the city. The tornado grew to a mile and a half wide. In total, 1700 were injured, while 3,000 homes were destroyed. Forty-two souls lost their lives, with 25 of those deaths being vehicle-related, as many were on the roadways at the time. It remains one of the costliest tornadoes in United States history.

Cars overturned at the Sikes Senter Mall (Courtesy NOAA)

#4 HIGGINS & GLAZIER: APRIL 9TH, 1947

This tornado flattened the towns of Higgins and Glazier in the Texas Panhandle. Both are located near the Texas and Oklahoma border. It was reported to be up to 2 miles wide and rated as an F-5. Between the two towns, 68 people were killed, while nearly 300 were injured. This tornado was part of a larger outbreak that killed 181 and injured nearly 1,000 over three states.

#3 ROCKSPRINGS: APRIL 12, 1927

This F-5 tornado touched down not that far from San Antonio. During the afternoon hours of April 12th, a massive tornado swept through the heart of Rocksprings. Well south of “Tornado Alley,” this rare, powerful twister was nearly a mile wide and destroyed almost every building in the town. Sadly, it killed 74 and injured 205, amounting to almost a third of the population.

Amazingly, in 2017, we were able to speak to a survivor of the tornado. She recounted the harrowing day some 90 years later, describing how she took cover from the massive twister.

Twisted metal from the 1927 tornado still remains in a field west of Rocksprings (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

#2 GOLIAD: MAY 8, 1902

Yet another example that tornadoes can happen right here in South Texas. It was early afternoon when this F-4 tornado formed near Berclair, crossed the San Antonio River, and pushed into the city of Goliad. The result was pure devastation. One hundred fourteen people died, and another 250 were injured.

We visited the Markethouse Museum in Goliad, who shared pictures from the destruction of the tornado.

Incredibly, a steel bar that came from a bridge over the San Antonio River was thrown nearly a mile and then implanted so far into the ground that it has never been removed. To this day, it sits in the backyard of a home in Goliad.

Picture showing the damage in Goliad from the 1902 tornado. (Market House Museum)

#1 WACO, MAY 11, 1953

When a powerful tornado hits a populated area, the end result is often devastating. The day after Mother’s Day, around 4 p.m., a major supercell took shape near Waco. The hook echo was picked up by primitive weather radar located at Texas A&M. The storm moved north across the city, killing 114 residents. Injuries totaled more than 500. It was later rated as an F-5 and reported to have damaged more than 1,000 homes and 2,000 vehicles. After all of these years, this tornado still ranks as the deadliest and one of the most destructive in Texas history.

Damage in Waco after the 1953 tornado (Courtesy NOAA)

Of note, all of these tornadoes occurred in either April or May, when severe weather peaks in Texas. Thankfully, tornado forecasting has improved significantly over the last several decades, with warnings now coming much earlier.

