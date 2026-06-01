SAPD: Man charged with murder after deadly shooting near West Side after-hours bar

Julian Ramos is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records show.

SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting outside a West Side after-hours bar that left one man dead and another wounded, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Julian Ramos is charged with murder in the April 19 shooting death of 24-year-old Sabas Garza, court records show. He is also facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

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According to San Antonio police, officers responded around 4:37 a.m. to reports of a shooting at Guadalupe and South Trinity streets. When officers arrived, they found Garza suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Minutes later, police received another call for a shooting a few blocks away near South Zarzamora Street and Brady Boulevard, where a man had been shot in the leg, and the vehicle he was riding in had crashed, the affidavit states.

Investigators later determined the two shootings were connected.

According to the affidavit, witnesses told detectives an altercation broke out between two groups outside an after-hours bar in the 1600 block of Guadalupe Street.

One witness told investigators that after a fight ended, he and two friends were walking back to their vehicle when someone yelled that a man had a gun. The witness said he saw Ramos carrying what appeared to be an AR-style rifle.

The witness told police that Ramos crossed the street toward the group and began firing multiple rounds as they attempted to leave. One of the men was struck in the leg, according to the affidavit.

Two acquaintances of Ramos later provided statements to detectives and said they were with him before, during and after the shooting.

According to the affidavit, both witnesses said that Ramos was involved in a fight before retrieving a rifle from a vehicle. One witness told investigators that Ramos fired a warning shot before shooting several more rounds toward the other group.

Detectives obtained surveillance video from the area that allegedly captured the shooting.

The footage showed Ramos involved in a fistfight before the groups separated, according to the affidavit.

Based on witness statements and surveillance footage, detectives obtained a murder warrant for Ramos on May 23. He was taken into custody on Sunday.

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