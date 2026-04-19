Man killed, another injured in 2 related shootings on West Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – One man was killed, and another was injured in two related shootings on the West Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers were first dispatched to the first scene just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Guadalupe Street.

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Upon arrival, police found a 24-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses on scene told police an unknown disturbance occurred before the shooting. The alleged shooter or shooters fled the scene, police said.

While officers were investigating, a second shooting was reported in the 2100 block of Zarzamora Street, which is nearly two miles away from the first shooting.

A 22-year-old man, who was known to be leaving the same location as the first shooting, was found with an apparent gunshot wound, police said. His vehicle was also struck by gunfire.

The man was taken to a hospital for further treatment. His condition is unknown.

No arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing.

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