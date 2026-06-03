Man accused in deadly Eagle Pass casino shooting to appear in Maverick County courtroom

Keryan Jones, 34, was arrested on charges of capital murder and assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the shooting at Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino in Eagle Pass, Texas on Sunday, September 28, 2025.

MAVERICK COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio man accused of fatally shooting two people and injuring five others at an Eagle Pass casino late last year is expected to appear Wednesday in a Maverick County courtroom for a status hearing.

KSAT will provide a livestream of the hearing at approximately 1 p.m. in this article. Delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.

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Keryan Rashad Jones, 35, was indicted on murder, capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges in connection with the shooting at the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino on Sept. 27, 2025.

>>Maverick County judge orders competency test for man accused in fatal Eagle Pass casino shooting

In a previous courtroom appearance on May 6, Jones was found competent to stand trial. Judge Maribel Flores of the 293rd District Court said that Jones would undergo an insanity exam.

The state is not pursuing the death penalty in this case. At Jones’ arraignment, he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Background

Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel is located in Eagle Pass, approximately 149 miles southwest of San Antonio.

The Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas previously said in a statement that the five injured people were taken to medical facilities in Eagle Pass and San Antonio.

The Justice of the Peace had confirmed to KSAT that Marcus Antley, a retired U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent, and Alicia Sanchez, a Dimmit County resident, were the two people killed in the shooting.

Jones was arrested in Wilson County, approximately 170 miles from the location of the shooting. He was later extradited to Maverick County.

The casino reopened six days after the shooting on Oct. 3, 2025.

On Oct. 8, 2025, Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber confirmed to KSAT that Jones’ bond was raised to $5.1 million.

More coverage of this story on KSAT: