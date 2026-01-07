Maverick County judge orders competency test for man accused in fatal Eagle Pass casino shooting

MAVERICK COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio man accused of fatally shooting two people at an Eagle Pass casino appeared in court Wednesday morning.

Keryan Rashad Jones, 34, was arrested in connection with the shooting that left two dead and injured five others at the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino on Sept. 27, 2025.

Jones was arrested the next day in Wilson County, approximately 170 miles away from the casino.

He was later extradited to Maverick County and appeared in court via Zoom to be arraigned on multiple charges on Wednesday.

On Dec. 2, records show that Jones was indicted on charges that include murder, capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

At his arraignment, Jones pleaded not guilty, and his attorneys requested that he be examined for incompetency. The district attorney argued that Jones’ outgoing prison calls display competence.

Jones’ defense attorney also said that he has been placed on suicide watch since arriving in custody.

A Maverick County Judge granted the defense’s request for a competency test. The court is scheduled to meet again at 10 a.m. on Feb. 2 to discuss whether to order a sanity evaluation.

Ahead of Wednesday’s hearing, Jones’ bond had been raised from $4.5 million to $5.1 million due to new charges filed.

Marcus Antley, a retired U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent, and Alicia Sanchez, a Dimmit County resident, were the two people killed at the casino in the shooting.

