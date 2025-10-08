Bond increased for San Antonio man arrested in Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino shooting

Keryan Jones, 34, was arrested on charges of capital murder and assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the shooting at Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino in Eagle Pass, Texas on Sunday, September 28, 2025.

EAGLE PASS, Texas – A San Antonio man arrested in connection with a shooting at an Eagle Pass casino that left two people dead and several others injured had his bond raised.

Keryan Rashad Jones, 34, was arrested in late September on two counts of capital murder and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office told KSAT 12.

Recommended Videos

On Wednesday, Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber confirmed to KSAT that Jones’ bond had been raised from $4.5 million to $5.1 million due to two new charges that have been filed:

aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

exhibiting a deadly weapon while committing an assault

The two new charges carry an additional $300,000 apiece to Jones’ bond.

>> What we know about the shooting at Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino that killed 2, injured 5

Jones was arrested in Wilson County following the shooting at the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino. He was extradited to Maverick County.

Surveillance footage from the casino led investigators to believe Jones was responsible for the shooting.

According to Jones’ arrest warrant, which KSAT 12 News first obtained on Sept. 30, Kickapoo Tribe police officers were dispatched to the casino just after 11:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers determined Jones shot and injured people near the A-11 entrance of the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino.

While some officers began attending to the seven shooting victims, the affidavit states other officers began searching for Jones, who they believed fled the casino area in a black Nissan truck.

One male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while a female victim later died after she was rushed to Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center in Eagle Pass, documents show.

Authorities have yet to determine a motive for the shooting.

Six days after the deadly shooting, the casino reopened its doors with heightened security.

Read more: