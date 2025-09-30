‘Babe, wake up’: Widow recounts final moments after casino shooting kills retired CBP agent

EAGLE PASS, Texas – New details are emerging about the deadly shooting outside the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino over the weekend that left two people dead and five others injured, including the wife of one of the victims — a retired U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent.

According to Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber, the suspect — identified as 34-year-old Keryan Jones — had been inside the casino late Saturday night before he walked out to his car, and returned to open fire near the entrance. Authorities have not yet determined a motive.

Among those killed was Mark Antley, a retired CBP agent who had served for more than 20 years.

His wife, Margarita Antley, was injured in the shooting and spoke to us about the chaos of that night and the deep loss her family now faces.

“I kept calling his name and yelling for help ... ‘Help, help, help, babe, babe, babe, please wake up, are you okay?’” Margarita said. “We were walking out of there laughing. I heard he died instantly, so he didn’t suffer.”

Margarita said she received about 12 stitches for her injuries. A bullet passed through her leg.

Mark and Margarita were married for 47 years and were inseparable.

Margarits told KSAT they were already making plans to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

Messages of support for the Antley family have poured in since news of the tragedy. “Marcus was an amazing man,” said one colleague. “I had the honor of working with him.”

Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber said authorities are still working to determine whether the shooting was random or targeted.

“We don’t have any motive,” Schmerber said. “Officers from the Kickapoo Casino might have more information since they work there.”

As of Monday, multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Kickapoo Tribal Police and the Texas Department of Public Safety, have not released additional details.

Repeated requests for warrant information in the case have been made, but KSAT is still awaiting a response.

As for the suspect, Jones is currently being held on a bond amount totaling $4.5 million. He faces two counts of capital murder and five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

