San Antonio man to be arraigned on multiple charges in connection with double murder at Eagle Pass casino

Keryan Jones, 34, was arrested on charges of capital murder and assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the shooting at Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino in Eagle Pass, Texas on Sunday, September 28, 2025.

MAVERICK COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio man accused of fatally shooting two people and injuring several others at an Eagle Pass casino is expected to be arraigned on multiple charges Wednesday.

Keryan Rashad Jones, 34, was arrested on Sept. 28, 2025, after he allegedly killed two people and injured five others in a shooting at the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino.

According to court records, Jones was indicted on the following charges on Dec. 2, 2025:

murder

capital murder of multiple persons

aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Jones was arrested in Wilson County, approximately 170 miles from the location of the shooting. He was later extradited to Maverick County.

On Oct. 8, Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber confirmed to KSAT that Jones’ bond was raised to $5.1 million.

Jones’ Wednesday arraignment is scheduled to take place in the 293rd Judicial District Court.

At the arraignment, Jones will be formally notified of the charges he faces and asked to enter a plea. His future court dates and bail information may also be discussed.

Background

Kickapoo Tribe police officers arrived at the casino just after 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 27 in the 700 block of Lucky Eagle Drive, which is near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Justice of the Peace had confirmed to KSAT that Marcus Antley, a retired U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent, and Alicia Sanchez, a Dimmit County resident, were the two people killed at the casino on Sept. 27.

Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas previously said in a statement that the five injured people were taken to medical facilities in Eagle Pass and San Antonio.

The casino opened six days after the shooting on Oct. 3.

Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel is located in Eagle Pass, approximately 149 miles southwest of San Antonio.

