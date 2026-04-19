Woman dead after man stabbed her, then himself at West Side hotel, San Antonio police say Relationship between two individuals is unknown, police say San Antonio police respond to a stabbing at a West Side hotel on the evening of Saturday, April 18, 2026. (Alex Gamez, KSAT 12) SAN ANTONIO – A woman was killed Saturday evening after a man stabbed her, then turned the knife on himself at a West Side extended stay hotel, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
Witnesses told police a 36-year-old man stabbed a 62-year-old woman with a kitchen knife around 9:30 p.m. in the 7400 block of Culebra Road.
The stabbing occurred after an argument, witnesses told police, in a room where the two appeared to be staying.
The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, while the man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Police were unable to confirm the identities of the victim and suspect or the relationship between the two people.
This story is developing. Check back later for updates. Read also:
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About the Authors Christian Riley Dutcher headshot
Christian Riley joined KSAT 12 in June 2025. He returned to the Lone Star State after serving as the senior digital producer at the NBC affiliate in mid-Missouri and earned two Missouri Broadcasters Association awards.
Alex Gamez headshot
Alex Gamez is a photojournalist at KSAT.
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