Woman dead after man stabbed her, then himself at West Side hotel, San Antonio police say

San Antonio police respond to a stabbing at a West Side hotel on the evening of Saturday, April 18, 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was killed Saturday evening after a man stabbed her, then turned the knife on himself at a West Side extended stay hotel, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Witnesses told police a 36-year-old man stabbed a 62-year-old woman with a kitchen knife around 9:30 p.m. in the 7400 block of Culebra Road.

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The stabbing occurred after an argument, witnesses told police, in a room where the two appeared to be staying.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene, while the man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police were unable to confirm the identities of the victim and suspect or the relationship between the two people.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.

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