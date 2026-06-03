SAPD: Man accused of injuring 75-year-old woman, attempted to bribe officers

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police officers dispatched on a family disturbance call Monday night said a suspect allegedly made an illegal attempt to avoid an arrest.
According to a preliminary report, witnesses told SAPD that Daniel Castillo, 43, physically assaulted a 75-year-old woman just after 6:30 p.m. in the 8100 block of Pinebrook Drive.
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Officers said the woman suffered minor injuries.
While he was arrested at the scene, the police report said Castillo told responding officers that he would offer them “payment to disregard their lawful duty.”
Castillo was taken into custody and officially booked Tuesday afternoon into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on bribery (second-degree felony) and injury to an elderly person (third-degree felony) charges.
As of Wednesday afternoon, jail records show that Castillo remains in custody. His bond for both charges was set at a combined $20,000.
Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.
Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.