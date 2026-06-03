SAPD: Man accused of injuring 75-year-old woman, attempted to bribe officers

According to a preliminary report, witnesses told SAPD that Daniel Castillo, 43, physically assaulted a 75-year-old woman just after 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2026, in the 8100 block of Pinebrook Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police officers dispatched on a family disturbance call Monday night said a suspect allegedly made an illegal attempt to avoid an arrest.

According to a preliminary report, witnesses told SAPD that Daniel Castillo, 43, physically assaulted a 75-year-old woman just after 6:30 p.m. in the 8100 block of Pinebrook Drive.

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Officers said the woman suffered minor injuries.

While he was arrested at the scene, the police report said Castillo told responding officers that he would offer them “payment to disregard their lawful duty.”

Castillo was taken into custody and officially booked Tuesday afternoon into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on bribery (second-degree felony) and injury to an elderly person (third-degree felony) charges.

As of Wednesday afternoon, jail records show that Castillo remains in custody. His bond for both charges was set at a combined $20,000.

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