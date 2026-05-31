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SA Picks

Nominate your favorite restaurants, businesses in the San Antonio area for SA Picks 2026

The nomination period opens on June 1

Marty Williams, KSAT Insider Events Director

Rebecca Salinas, Executive Producer

Nominate your favorite restaurants, businesses in the San Antonio area for SA Picks 2026 (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – SA Picks is back for 2026 — and bigger than ever.

Nominations for this year’s SA Picks officially open at 10 a.m. Monday, June 1.

We’re looking for the very best businesses across San Antonio, from restaurants and coffee shops to dog groomers, plumbers and A/C services.

>> CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT A NOMINATION <<

Fans can nominate their favorite businesses during the nomination period, which runs through June 17.

Once nominations close, finalists in each category will be announced on July 6.

Finalist voting begins July 6 and runs through July 22, with fans able to vote once per category each day.

A special thanks to our SA Picks sponsor, Gamez Law Firm!

Here are the categories for this year’s SA Picks:

Arts & Entertainment

  • Amusement Park
  • Dancing
  • Family Entertainment
  • Local Band/Artist
  • Museum

Automotive

  • Auto Repair/Body Shop
  • Car Wash
  • Dealership
  • Tires

Beauty

  • Barber
  • Hair Salon
  • Hair Stylist
  • Massage/Spa
  • Nail Salon
  • Tattoo Parlor/Piercing
  • Waxing/Threading

Drink

  • Bar Scene
  • Brewery
  • Craft Cocktails
  • Dive Bar
  • Happy Hour
  • Margaritas
  • Pub
  • Rooftop Bar

Fashion

  • Alterations/Tailor
  • Jewelry
  • Local Boutique
  • Men’s Clothing
  • Thrift/Resale Store
  • Women’s Clothing

Fitness

  • Cheer/Gymnastics
  • Dance Studio
  • Gym
  • Personal Trainer
  • Physical Therapy
  • Yoga Studio

Food

  • American
  • Asian
  • Bakery
  • BBQ
  • Brunch
  • Burgers
  • Coffee Shop
  • Food Truck
  • Franchise/Chain
  • Fries
  • Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt
  • Italian
  • Meat Market
  • Mediterranean
  • Mexican/Tex-Mex
  • Pizza
  • Sandwich Shop
  • Seafood
  • Steakhouse
  • Sushi
  • Tacos
  • Vegetarian/Vegan
  • Wings

Services

  • Banking
  • Dentist
  • Fiesta Medal Vendor/Designer
  • Home Repair
  • House Cleaning
  • HVAC/Heating & Cooling
  • Pest Control
  • Pet Grooming
  • Photographer/Photo Studio
  • Plumbing
  • Primary Care Physician
  • Real Estate Agent
  • Tutoring/Music Lessons
  • Veterinarian
  • Vision

Wedding & Event Planning

  • Wedding Cake
  • Wedding Dress Shop
  • Wedding Hair Stylist
  • Wedding Makeup Artist
  • Wedding Photographer
  • Wedding/Event DJ
  • Wedding/Event Florist
  • Wedding/Event Planner

Click here for the official rules.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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