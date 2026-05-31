Nominate your favorite restaurants, businesses in the San Antonio area for SA Picks 2026

SAN ANTONIO – SA Picks is back for 2026 — and bigger than ever.

Nominations for this year’s SA Picks officially open at 10 a.m. Monday, June 1.

We’re looking for the very best businesses across San Antonio, from restaurants and coffee shops to dog groomers, plumbers and A/C services.

>> CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT A NOMINATION <<

Fans can nominate their favorite businesses during the nomination period, which runs through June 17.

Once nominations close, finalists in each category will be announced on July 6.

Finalist voting begins July 6 and runs through July 22, with fans able to vote once per category each day.

A special thanks to our SA Picks sponsor, Gamez Law Firm!

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Here are the categories for this year’s SA Picks:

Arts & Entertainment

Amusement Park

Dancing

Family Entertainment

Local Band/Artist

Museum

Automotive

Auto Repair/Body Shop

Car Wash

Dealership

Tires

Beauty

Barber

Hair Salon

Hair Stylist

Massage/Spa

Nail Salon

Tattoo Parlor/Piercing

Waxing/Threading

Drink

Bar Scene

Brewery

Craft Cocktails

Dive Bar

Happy Hour

Margaritas

Pub

Rooftop Bar

Fashion

Alterations/Tailor

Jewelry

Local Boutique

Men’s Clothing

Thrift/Resale Store

Women’s Clothing

Fitness

Cheer/Gymnastics

Dance Studio

Gym

Personal Trainer

Physical Therapy

Yoga Studio

Food

American

Asian

Bakery

BBQ

Brunch

Burgers

Coffee Shop

Food Truck

Franchise/Chain

Fries

Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt

Italian

Meat Market

Mediterranean

Mexican/Tex-Mex

Pizza

Sandwich Shop

Seafood

Steakhouse

Sushi

Tacos

Vegetarian/Vegan

Wings

Services

Banking

Dentist

Fiesta Medal Vendor/Designer

Home Repair

House Cleaning

HVAC/Heating & Cooling

Pest Control

Pet Grooming

Photographer/Photo Studio

Plumbing

Primary Care Physician

Real Estate Agent

Tutoring/Music Lessons

Veterinarian

Vision

Wedding & Event Planning

Wedding Cake

Wedding Dress Shop

Wedding Hair Stylist

Wedding Makeup Artist

Wedding Photographer

Wedding/Event DJ

Wedding/Event Florist

Wedding/Event Planner

Click here for the official rules.