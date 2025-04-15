Take the stress out of Tax Day with these deals

Take a break with these Tax Day deals

SAN ANTONIO – Tuesday is Tax Day, and if you’re feeling the stress, these deals can help you relax.

Here’s a list of some places that are offering deals for April 15:

Burger King - This burger chain is offering one-cent cheeseburgers for Royal Perks members when you purchase at least $1 or more worth of food at participating restaurants. According to Burger King, the offer will be available for dine-in, on the app and the Burger King website for this week only.

BJ’s Brewhouse - They’re taking the load off with $10 off any $40 purchase when using the code “10OFF40″. This offer is good for dine-in and takeout orders.

Great American Cookies - Participating locations are offering a buy one, get one free offer on their chocolate chip cookie cake slices when you purchase in-store. All you have to do is mention the offer at checkout, according to their social media post.

Potbelly - This sandwich chain has a buy one, get one free Original sandwich deal when you buy any Big or Original sandwich.

Kona Ice - Participating Kona trucks will be handing out free snow cones for their Chill Out Day.

Krispy Kreme - When you order any dozen online, you can get a free glazed original for free with the code “TAXBREAK.” For in-store, you can buy any dozen and only pay sales tax on a second original glazed dozen.

Olive Garden - The restaurant chain is bringing back their buy one, take one promotion from April 15 through May 4. You can choose from certain menu items priced at $14.99 or higher and select a second, chilled entree to take home for free. This also comes with your choice of a soup or salad. The offer is available for dine-in and online orders placed through the app and website.

Make sure to check your local restaurants to ensure they are participating in these deals.