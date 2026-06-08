23 horses seized from Bulverde property after yearslong animal cruelty, neglect probe, officials say

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – Nearly two dozen horses were seized last week after a yearslong investigation into animal cruelty and neglect at a Bulverde property, according to a spokesperson for Comal County.

The Comal County Sheriff’s Office, the American Humane Society and the Texas Livestock Protection Association seized 23 horses on June 5, the spokesperson said. Officials said the investigation began after 28 welfare-related calls were made to CCSO regarding the property.

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A licensed veterinarian evaluated the animals and determined they were being neglected and “cruelly treated,” the spokesperson said.

All 23 horses were safely relocated to a secure location, the spokesperson said, though authorities have not disclosed where the animals are being housed. The American Humane Society and the Texas Livestock Protection Association assisted in the investigation due to the number of animals involved.

Officials said a hearing will be scheduled to determine what will happen to the horses and whether their owners will face charges. The investigation is ongoing.

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