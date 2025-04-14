Spring into savings for your home and lifestyle with these Insider Deals

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with MorningSave. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Spring has arrived, and with it comes an opportunity to save on fabulous deals that enhance your home ambiance, help you save on food and make life more practical.

To start shopping, just click the link here or head over to MorningSave.com and look for the Insider Deals.

The first deal is something everyone can use – wireless smart locator tags. These tags are perfect for kids’ backpacks, pet collars, cars, keys, wallets and more.

They work with Apple Find My and can play a sound on the built-in speaker to help locate your items—or just ask Siri for help.

These tags are safe to use outdoors and resistant to water and dust.

Similar locator tags can cost up to $50, but with this premium Insider Deal, you can get two tags for just $20, providing a huge savings of 60%.

Candlelight is a perfect way to set the mood in your home. Now, you can illuminate your space with the gentle glow of a real flame at the push of a button.

Introducing the LuDela Candle Set, a reusable candle that captures the allure of a flickering flame without the worry of melting wax. No more messy upkeep or uneven burning. The LuDela Candle maintains its shape, size and brightness no matter how long it burns.

Its built-in battery lasts three months between charges, and each included wax cartridge burns for 50 hours. With four cartridges included in this deal, that totals 200 hours of use.

A set like this can cost up to $119, but with this exclusive Insider Deal, you can create a beautiful ambiance for just $19.99—that’s 83% off.

Tired of tossing out spoiled food? The FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer is here to help you keep your groceries fresh for longer without cluttering your kitchen.

This compact gadget packs the same power as larger models, but takes up less space, fitting neatly into your drawers or standing upright on your counter.

By removing and locking out oxygen from bags, your food stays fresh up to five times longer than with ordinary storage methods. Plus, its user-friendly design makes it easy to operate, so you can start saving food and money right away.

Comparable food savers can cost up to $120, but with this Insider Deal, you can save 67%—it’s just $39.99.

Where else can you get world-recognized JVC brand wireless headphones for just $14.99? Enjoy high-quality sound and long-listening comfort thanks to the adjustable slide and plush ear cushions that create the ultimate fit.

Don’t want to stop the music? The battery lasts up to 17 hours, allowing you to enjoy your music, podcasts and more without interruption.

You can manage calls and use your voice assistant. When not in use, the headphones fold neatly for compact storage in your bag.

Similar headphones can cost up to $30, but with this Insider Deal, you can get a pair for $14.99—that’s 50% off.

Shop and save today

To start shopping, just click the link here or head to MorningSave.com and look for the Insider Deals. Remember, these deals are only available while supplies last, so don’t miss out.

Happy shopping and happy saving!