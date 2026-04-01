SAFD places engineer on administrative duty; accused of leaving child with autism in animal feces

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SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio Fire Department (SAFD) engineer was placed on administrative duty after she was arrested and accused of leaving a child with autism surrounded by pet feces and urine.

A source with the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) identified Jennifer Marie Torres as the engineer to KSAT Investigates.

An SAFD spokesperson later confirmed Torres’ arrest to KSAT on Tuesday night. The department has since placed Torres on administrative duty “pursuant to standard protocol,” the spokesperson said.

According to court records, Torres, 45, is facing a child endangerment charge, which is considered a state jail felony. A Bexar County judge set her bond at $30,000.

She was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Saturday afternoon. Jail records show Torres bonded out of custody at approximately 1:41 a.m. Sunday.

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Welfare check spurs investigation

According to the SAPD source, a City of San Antonio Code Enforcement employee called police and requested a welfare check on Friday, March 27 after witnessing a dead dog in the driveway of a home in the 4600 block of Spotted Oak Woods, which is located near Interstate 10 and Loop 1604.

The employee, who the SAPD source said also saw a car in the driveway, approached the home under the impression that someone may be inside. The employee also noticed a gang of flies buzzing around the dog’s body, a “strong odor” emanating from the home and “several” Amazon packages stacked up on the home’s doorstep, the source said.

One SAPD officer, upon their arrival on scene, saw two SAFD firefighters emerge from the home. The firefighters, according to the police source, told the officer they saw a 12-year-old girl alone in the home who was not wearing clothes.

The officer, who saw the child peek her head outside, asked her if she wanted to speak to investigators. The source said the child had a “disheveled appearance, stained dirty sweats and a strong odor of pet urine.”

SAPD’s conversation with the 12-year-old

The source told KSAT Investigates that the child appeared “nervous” and “uncomfortable,” but the responding officer assured her that she was “not in any trouble.”

A police source told KSAT that the child “appeared” surprised that the dog had died. When the officer asked the girl if she was suffering from any disabilities, the child told police she has autism and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The child told the officer she had not been in school for at least two days: Thursday (March 26) and Friday (March 27).

The source said the child then called her mother’s cellphone number (Torres), but she did not answer.

Torres comes home

After an undetermined amount of time, a black SUV arrived outside the home. A woman, believed to be Torres, got out of the vehicle wearing a “familiar blue uniform,” according to the source. Neighbors told police Torres is an SAFD employee.

Torres appeared to be upset with the officer after learning of the dog’s death. She told them that the dog was with her “the night before” and was “in good health,” a police source told KSAT Investigates.

The officer told Torres about their original welfare check call, which also prompted their “entry” into the home on Spotted Oak Woods. According to the SAPD source, the officer also called Child Protective Services (CPS) after they found the 12-year-old child in the home.

Torres, the source said, ran to her car, grabbed her phone and began video recording her interaction with the officer. In response, the officer asked Torres “if she would just answer some questions,” but she refused.

The officer handcuffed Torres, read her Miranda Rights to her and placed her in the back of an SAPD patrol vehicle, a police source told KSAT.

As SAPD detectives later arrived on scene, the source said Torres maintained her unwillingness to cooperate with law enforcement’s investigation.

A search warrant was executed for detectives to enter the home.

A look inside the home

Another responding officer told the original officer about the 12-year-old’s living conditions.

The source described the child’s room, which included a “obstacle course” made up of “various forms of garbage” on the floor. According to an SAPD source, “clusters of ... dog waste” and “cat droppings” were scattered across one room and a mattress.

When another officer asked the child how she sleeps in a room like that, the 12-year-old “shrugged” her shoulders and said she “just does,” the source said.

The officer described the home as being in “complete disarray.” Nearly every surface, from the floor to every counter surface, appeared to be covered in “cat urine and pet hair,” according to the police source. Feces were present in every room of the house.

No parts of the kitchen, the SAPD source said, were functional. The refrigerator did not work. The kitchen’s pantries were “empty,” and no “edible food was in sight.”

Police called CPS a second time. The agency told police it planned to send two case workers to interview the victim.

After Torres’ arrest

An SAPD source told KSAT Investigates that custody of the victim and her brother have since been temporarily released into the custody of one of Torres’ neighbors.

Torres is expected to make her next court appearance on June 4, records show.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.