3 SAPD officers indicted in shooting death of Melissa Perez

Melissa Perez, 46, was shot and killed by three San Antonio Police Department officers on June 23, 2023. SAPD Sgt. Alfred Flores, Officer Eleazar Alejandro and Officer Nathaniel Villalobos are charged with murder.

SAN ANTONIO – Three San Antonio Police Department officers were indicted by a grand jury Thursday, nearly six months after the shooting death of a 46-year-old woman inside her Southwest Side apartment.

Officer Eleazar Alejandro and Sgt. Alfred Flores face a charge of murder. Officer Nathaniel Villalobos faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant in connection with the death of Melissa Perez, Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said at a news conference Thursday.

All three men are scheduled to be arraigned in the 187th District Court in January.

Gonzales said, “It’s difficult to prosecute a member of law enforcement” but added, “No one is above the law.” He commended SAPD Chief William McManus for filing the charges, saying, “It was the right thing to do.”

McManus previously said the officers didn’t follow department training or policy and “used deadly force, which was not reasonable given all the circumstances as we now understand them.”

Perez was experiencing a mental health crisis and had a hammer in her hand when police shot her through a patio window and door in the 6200 block of Old Pearsall Road, McManus previously said.

“Mental health is a serious issue in the community,” Gonzales said. “When someone suffers, it requires us to step back, especially those in the community who have to make split-second decisions.”

Gonzales added that he’s hopeful for “better training for law enforcement” to handle similar situations.

The department released a portion of edited and blurred body-worn camera video from officers on the scene after the shooting.

“Ninety-nine percent of SAPD do an outstanding job, (but) when 1% fails to work within the law, they must be held accountable,” Gonzales said.