Three SAPD officers fired, charged with murder after review of apartment shooting, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Three San Antonio police officers are charged with murder and were fired from the department after a shooting left one woman dead early Friday, according to officials.

SAPD Chief William McManus is expected to address the media soon on the incident. The press conference will be livestreamed in the video player above.

Sergeant Alfred Flores, Officer Eleazar Alejandro and Officer Nathaniel Villalobos are all facing murder charges after a shooting at a Southwest Side apartment complex in the 6200 block of Old Pearsall Road.

Initially, McManus said firefighters were called to the ground-floor apartment and found a woman destroying her smoke alarm.

“The fire department backed off, police showed up and the disturbance continued,” he said. “She did something that threatened the officers and the officers fired at that point. I don’t know what it was.”

McManus then said the three officers fired shots and killed the woman. It’s unclear if she was armed at the time of the exchange.

The woman’s identity has also not yet been released by the Bexar County Medical Examiner.

Police said they will soon release the body camera video of the shooting.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

More on KSAT: