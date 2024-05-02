2 people wounded in shooting after altercation between neighbors turns into gunfire, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were taken to an area hospital following a shooting at an apartment complex on the city’s North Side late Wednesday night, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Vance Jackson Road, not far from Fredericksburg Road and Interstate 10.

Recommended Videos

According to police, a couple had been arguing in their apartment when a nearby neighbor told them to quiet down.

Police said an altercation between the two neighbors escalated, with one of the men kicking down the door of the other and putting a gun to his head.

SAPD said the man threatened him, but eventually walked back to his own apartment. That’s when, police say, the other man grabbed a shotgun loaded with bird shot and shot the other, hitting him in both the hand and foot.

A bystander, a woman in her 20s, was also accidentally hit in the leg by the gunfire. Both the man and the woman were taken by ambulance to an area hospital. Their conditions are not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

Police said they are still working to figure out who all will be charged. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.