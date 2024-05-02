Bexar County advocates push for more mental health conversations after recent homicide-suicides

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Circle of Arms executive director Larissa Martinez said there is a growing push to prioritize conversations about mental health after the Bexar County Medical Examiner confirmed a young mother died by suicide this week.

“These things happen, and it’s (happening) a lot more,” Martinez said.

Kaiden Kriger’s death was ruled a homicide. This week, the medical examiner said Savannah Kriger died by suicide. The mother and son were found dead at Tom Slick Park in March.

Martinez said the case is now raising concerns about mental health across Bexar County.

“It’s important to have that empathy because we don’t know what somebody is dealing with on a day-to-day basis,” Martinez said.

Laillah Guice, a clinician at the Stephen A. Cohen Military Clinic at Endeavors, said checking in on each other all starts with a conversation.

“Be direct and ask the question,” Guice said. “I think the way we start the conversation is to be honest and open about what you’re seeing.”

Sheriff Javier Salazar gave an updated timeline on the Kriger case on Wednesday. Salazar said it is believed Savannah entered her home just before 2 p.m. on March 18, and then fired shots into both of her wedding portraits and damaged other items.

After that, Salazar said Savannah picked up Kaiden from his daycare around 2:30 p.m. Salazar said across the afternoon, Savannah’s call history showed multiple calls to her ex-husband.

Just before 3:30 p.m., Salazar said Savannah recorded a video of her and Kaiden in the drainage ditch where their bodies would later be found. Savannah told Kaiden to “say bye to daddy,” which Kaiden does.

Savannah also apologizes to Kaiden for his daddy not being there, then kisses Kaiden.

After 3:30 p.m., SAPD met with her ex-husband at his residence.

KSAT asked Salazar if it’s typical to have multiple homicide-suicides investigated by BCSO and the San Antonio Police Department in a given year.

“When we’re talking about murder-suicides, we always know that it’s a risk,” Salazar said. “And in this instance, a little boy lost his life in addition to it.”

For more mental health resources, click here.