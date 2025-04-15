Demolition of Institute of Texan Cultures continues despite request to pause, Conservation Society says

SAN ANTONIO – After suing the University of Texas at San Antonio and the City of San Antonio in an attempt to halt the demolition of the Institute of Texan Cultures, the Conservation Society of San Antonio now says that work is continuing and its efforts are stifled.

In a Tuesday statement, the Conservation Society said attorneys for UTSA and the city had “moved to ensure that no hearing would take place.”

The Conservation Society had issued a request to pause demolition to allow for public comment.

However, on Monday, a district court judge granted a “Pleas to the Jurisdiction” for the city and UTSA, preventing the pair from being sued due to sovereign immunity and the district court’s lack of jurisdiction, the statement reads.

“We were denied our opportunity to produce documents demonstrating UTSA and COSA’s wrongdoing when our subpoenas were quashed, and our motion for an extension was denied,” said Conservation Society President Lewis Vetter. “While we disagree with the judge’s ruling today, we do agree with her statement that what was happening to the Texas Pavilion is reprehensible. We remain committed to protecting the cultural heritage of San Antonio and our State Antiquities Landmarks and will move forward on appeal.”

The society filed a lawsuit on April 2 to halt demolition, citing the city’s alleged use of UTSA as a proxy to skirt federal review of the building. On April 8, demolition work continued on the building despite the legal challenge.

The site sits in the path of city plans for a multi-billion-dollar sports and entertainment district at Hemisfair. The society has argued that the building could be part of the larger Project Marvel talks.

“The building is eligible for 45% investment tax credits thanks to its listing on the National Register of Historic Places and as a State Antiquities Landmark,” Vetter said.

The Conservation Society still plans to file an appeal to find alternate uses for the building.

UTSA received the OK from the state to demolish the building last December.