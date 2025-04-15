Edwards Aquifer reaches lowest level since 1990

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

LOWEST LEVEL SINCE 1990: Edwards Aquifer at J-17 well drops to 625.4′

STAGE 3 RESTRICTIONS FOR SAWS CUSTOMERS: One day a week watering rules remain in place

STAGE 5 RESTRICTIONS FOR PUMPERS COULD BE TRIGGERED THIS SUMMER

A multi-year drought has taken its toll on our rivers, reservoirs and our most prized resource: the Edwards Aquifer.

As of Tuesday morning, the J-17 well recorded a daily reading of 625.4′, making it the lowest since the summer of 1990.

HOW WE GOT HERE

San Antonio is no stranger to droughts. A lengthy rain-free stretch in the 1950s produced one of the worst droughts on record, consequently, the lowest aquifer reading on record.

In August of 1957, the measurement dipped to 612.5′. Records have been kept at the J-17 well since 1932.

In this case, drought conditions really began to take hold late in 2019. Over the last six years, only 2021 saw above-average rainfall. It was 2022, San Antonio’s second driest year on record, which really pushed the aquifer to dire levels. Minus some blips of heavy rain here and there, the aquifer has been on a steady decline. It has mostly coincided with a La Nina pattern.

Low points for the Edwards Aquifer (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

EDWARDS AQUIFER AUTHORITY

In 1993, the federal government stepped in to protect endangered species within the Edwards Aquifer. To ensure levels high enough to keep the springs flowing, the Edwards Aquifer Authority was established. Through pumping restrictions, they have prevented major drops in the aquifer like what occurred in 1957. Still, despite restrictions, this extended drought plus a population boom means water is at a premium.

“Historically, even with average rainfall in April, May, and June, water levels at J-17 fall about 5-7 feet from the start of April to the end of June because of warming temperatures and increased water use from lawn watering and agricultural irrigation. We have had less than average rainfall so far this year, and water levels are falling at a slightly higher rate,” said Paul Bertetti, EAA Senior Director of Aquifer Science Research & Modeling.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR YOU

Regarding San Antonio residents, if you are a SAWS customer, it’s important to know that Stage 3 restrictions continue.

Landscape watering with an irrigation system, sprinkler or soaker hose is allowed only once a week from 5 – 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. – midnight on your designated watering day, as determined by your address.

Watering with a hand-held hose is allowed any time on any day.

For single-family accounts, the Stage 3 surcharge of $10.37 per thousand gallons will take effect for water use above 20,000 gallons a month.

Current restrictions for SAWS customers (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

In theory, Stage 4 — once every other week watering — could be issued based on the current aquifer level; however, these restrictions would be declared at the discretion of the City Manager in consultation with the SAWS President/CEO. We have not received any indication that this will occur.

For those in other water districts and municipalities, you’ll want to check with those entities, as many other utilities have employed restrictions.

As for farmers and pumpers of the Edwards Aquifer, the EAA currently has Stage 4 restrictions, which calls for a 40% reduction in pumping.

“Without significant rainfall in the next few days/weeks, it is likely that we will see water levels drop low enough to trigger Stage 5 restrictions this summer. When that would occur is highly dependent on the timing and amounts of precipitation,” said Bertetti.

