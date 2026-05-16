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Local News

Man shot after intervening in fight on Southwest Side, SAPD says

The shooter fled the scene before officers arrived, police say

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

FILE - Lights flash on top of a police car in Philadelphia, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot after he intervened in a fight between two males on the Southwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Whitewood Road.

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Police said the 64-year-old man stepped in to break up the fight between the two males when one of them shot him.

The shooter fled the scene before officers arrived, SAPD said.

The man was taken to a hospital in “stable condition,” police said.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

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