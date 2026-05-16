Man shot after intervening in fight on Southwest Side, SAPD says

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Lights flash on top of a police car in Philadelphia, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot after he intervened in a fight between two males on the Southwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Whitewood Road.

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Police said the 64-year-old man stepped in to break up the fight between the two males when one of them shot him.

The shooter fled the scene before officers arrived, SAPD said.

The man was taken to a hospital in “stable condition,” police said.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

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