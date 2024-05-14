Morgan’s Inspiration Island to open this weekend for summer season

SAN ANTONIO – Morgan’s Inspiration Island, the splash park built for people of all abilities, will open for the season on Friday, May 17.

Inspiration Island is located next to Morgan’s Wonderland and includes five large splash pads and support services, like waterproof wheelchairs.

“Morgan’s Inspiration Island is an outgrowth of the success of renowned Morgan’s Wonderland, the world’s first theme park designed with those with special needs in mind and built for everyone’s enjoyment,” Morgan’s said in an email.

The inclusive splash park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Friday and Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday.

It will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on select dates until Sept. 26. Click here for hours.

Capacity is limited, and people are asked to purchase tickets online. Single-park admission prices will be posted here when available.

Admission to Inspiration Island includes all five splash pads and the River Boat Adventure ride. Food, merchandise, cabanas and lockers are available at an additional charge.

Entry to Morgan’s Inspiration Island is not included with Morgan’s Wonderland admission unless a dual admission ticket or a Morgan’s Inspiration Island Twilight ticket is purchased.

Service animals are allowed at Inspiration Island but not on the splash pads.

Inspiration Island is adjacent to Morgan’s Wonderland at 5223 David Edwards Drive, near the intersection of Wurzbach Parkway and Thousand Oaks Drive.