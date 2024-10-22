KSAT photojournalist shares colon cancer survival story

SAN ANTONIO – On average, people diagnosed with colon cancer tend to be in their 50s and 60s. But recently, researchers began noticing something surprising: younger people were increasingly being diagnosed with the disease.

Adam Barraza, 35, is in that group. Barraza, a photojournalist at KSAT, was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2018. It’s difficult for him to recall the moment he learned the news.

“Everything kind of just goes silent. Everything kind of disappears,” said Barraza.

“The only thing you really worry about is, “How does this feel? Why am I going through this?” said Barraza.

Barraza said months before he was diagnosed, he began experiencing sharp stomach pains.

“It felt like someone taking a knife...on the inside and just turning it every so often.”

“It wasn’t consistent pain. It was more of a nuisance,” said Barraza.

Barraza didn’t suspect he was dealing with the early stages of colon cancer because of his young age and a lack of family history with the disease. However, because the cancer was caught early, he didn’t need chemotherapy or radiation. Instead, he underwent two surgeries.

“The first part was the removal of the large intestine,” said Barraza.

After Barraza’s procedures, he focused on his recovery and learning to walk again. He recalls that time feeling like a “blur.”

Barraza’s grateful for his doctors, family, and those who stood by him.

“My little brother was always there. He’d always check up on me. I owe a lot to my fraternity brothers after my surgery. They would walk with me,” said Barraza.

Fast-forward to October 2024, and Barraza is happily cancer-free. He spends his free time with family and friends and helping young people diagnosed with colon cancer.

Recently, Barraza lost a friend to colon cancer. That’s another reason he urges everyone to take health issues seriously.

“Go get checked if you feel you have the slightest discomfort in any way,” said Barraza.