Officer suffers major injuries after SE Side crash involving suspected intoxicated driver, SAPD says The suspect, identified as a 37-year-old woman, is expected to be charged with driving while intoxicated, SAPD says Generic SAPD police car (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer suffered major injuries after a crash involving a suspected intoxicated driver on the Southeast Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday at South WW White Road and East Southcross. Police said the officer was responding to another call when the crash happened.
SAPD said the officer was traveling eastbound on East Southcross when a 37-year-old woman allegedly disregarded a red light, causing the collision. The officer was taken to a local hospital.
An SAPD preliminary report states another person was also taken to the hospital, though it was not immediately clear if that person is the suspect.
Police said the woman is expected to face a driving while intoxicated charge.
The investigation is ongoing.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
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