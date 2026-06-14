Driver accused of leaving injured passenger behind after rollover crash on South Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A passenger suffered major injuries after a rollover crash on the South Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department. The driver is accused of fleeing the scene and leaving the injured passenger behind.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

Recommended Videos

Upon arrival, police said officers determined that a GMC truck had been traveling northbound on Roosevelt Avenue when the driver appeared to have lost control, causing the vehicle to roll over.

The driver fled the scene before police arrival, and is accused of leaving the passenger inside the vehicle, police said.

The passenger, identified as a 40-year-old man, was taken to a hospital, SAPD said.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Read also: