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Fans visiting for NBA Finals says he was assaulted by Spurs fans at River Walk hotel

The guest was allegedly assaulted by two people driving by, hotel spokesperson says

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

Haley Butler, Producer

Police lights (Storyblocks)

SAN ANTONIO – Fans who were visiting San Antonio for the NBA Finals says he was assaulted by two people wearing Spurs gear at a River Walk hotel.

A spokesperson for Hotel Valencia Riverwalk confirmed to KSAT on Sunday that a guest returning from the Spurs-Knicks NBA Finals game was allegedly assaulted by two people.

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The alleged assault happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday at Hotel Valencia Riverwalk at 150 East Houston Street.

The victim told KSAT he and his father were returning to the hotel from the Spurs-Knicks game when they were assaulted.

The spokesperson said the guests was allegedly assaulted by two people driving by.

Authorities responded to the scene, and a police report was filed, the spokesperson said.

The guest was taken to a local hospital for treatment and has since been released, according to the spokesperson.

Additional information was not immediately available. KSAT has reached out to the San Antonio Police Department for more information.

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