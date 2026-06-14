Fans visiting for NBA Finals says he was assaulted by Spurs fans at River Walk hotel The guest was allegedly assaulted by two people driving by, hotel spokesperson says Police lights (Storyblocks) SAN ANTONIO – Fans who were visiting San Antonio for the NBA Finals says he was assaulted by two people wearing Spurs gear at a River Walk hotel.
A spokesperson for Hotel Valencia Riverwalk confirmed to KSAT on Sunday that a guest returning from the
Spurs-Knicks NBA Finals game was allegedly assaulted by two people.
The alleged assault happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday at Hotel Valencia Riverwalk at 150 East Houston Street.
The victim told KSAT he and his father were returning to the hotel from the Spurs-Knicks game when they were assaulted.
The spokesperson said the guests was allegedly assaulted by two people driving by.
Authorities responded to the scene, and a police report was filed, the spokesperson said.
The guest was taken to a local hospital for treatment and has since been released, according to the spokesperson.
Additional information was not immediately available. KSAT has reached out to the San Antonio Police Department for more information.
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About the Authors Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
Sonia DeHaro headshot
Sonia DeHaro is a content gatherer at KSAT. She graduated from San Antonio College, where she attended the Radio, Television, and Broadcasting program.
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