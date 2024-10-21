SA Live deals this week

How excited are you for fall deals?

SAN ANTONIO – It pays to watch SA Live! Here are a few deals for you this week.

Sam’s Burger Joint is offering a meal deal for its 25th anniversary. You can get two fan-favorite burgers and two sides for just $19.99 throughout the month of October.

For students at SAISD and Harlandale ISD, you can get a free kids’ meal at Hard Rock Cafe San Antonio when you have perfect attendance.

Trees of Envy is offering a free consultation when you mention SA Live.

Color Me Mine will waive your studio fee when you mention SA Live at their The Strand at Huebner Oaks location.

Local boutique La Casa Frida and Fiesta Feet are offering 20 percent off your order when you use promo code CATRINA20. Additionally, Fiesta Feet is offering free shipping for viewers using promo code FIESTASHIP.

Want to take a fall cake decorating and dessert class? Use code SALIVE for 10 percent off a Cake Art & Provisions decorating class.

Looking for free events this fall? Local mom-fluencer Christina Coker releases her lists of free events on her Instagram page.

Sammy Snacks has a big discount - 25 percent off your order when you mention SA Live.

In honor of the new season of “The Golden Bachelorette,” Nekter Juice Bar will offer Golden Hour specials all season long, including buy one get one free Golden Trio menu items every Wednesday.

Get 20 percent off your purchase at Two H Jewelry with the code SALIVE.

Keep checking this article throughout the week in case we add more deals!