‘Catfisher’ sentenced for breaking into woman’s home, sexual assault, Bexar County DA’s Office says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A “catfisher” who used an online dating profile to locate and sexually assault a woman in her home was sentenced Wednesday, Bexar County Criminal District Attorney Joe Gonzales’ Office said.

According to a news release, a Bexar County jury found Sadaqat Abbasi guilty of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit sexual assault and two counts of sexual assault. A judge sentenced Abbasi to 35 years in prison for the burglary conviction and the maximum term of 20 years in prison for each of the two sexual assault convictions.

Recommended Videos

In November 2023, the victim began communicating with Abbasi after viewing a fake dating profile he had created, the release said. Abbasi learned personal details about the victim, including her home address.

On the night of Nov. 19, 2023, Abbasi unlawfully entered her residence and forced his way into her bedroom, where he sexually assaulted her, according to the release.

Several months later, a hit in a DNA database linked Abbasi to the case, along with two other previously unsolved sexual assault investigations, the release said.

In March 2025, Texas Rangers arrested Abbasi in Comal County, where he faced multiple sexual assault allegations. The release said investigators uncovered assaults occurring in both Bexar and Travis counties between 2016 and 2023.

Read also: