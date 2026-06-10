2 men accused of making, selling meth in northeast Bexar County, BCSO says

Michael Flowe (left), 55, and Wayne Christiansen (right), 53, were taken into custody on June 1

SAN ANTONIO – Two men accused of making and selling methamphetamine inside a northeast Bexar County home were taken into custody earlier in June, the sheriff’s office said on a social media post.

Michael Flowe, 55, and Wayne Christiansen, 53, both face a first-degree felony charge of manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance, jail records show.

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Additionally, Flowe is charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, records indicate.

Sheriff deputies responded to a home on June 1 in the 7000 block of Glen Point Drive and found Christiansen leaving the property. Deputies later arrested him and searched the home, the post said.

Walking throughout the home, deputies found Lowe attempting to flush roughly 189 grams of meth down the bathroom toilet, BCSO said.

In total, the sheriff’s office stated they discovered 315 grams of meth, along with digital scales and packaging materials commonly associated with the distribution of drugs.

Both suspects were booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center the same day of their arrests, jail records show.

Christiansen bonded out on Sunday, and records show Lowe remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond.

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