Woman dies after crash in far west Bexar County involving semitruck, BCSO says
Katelyn Carreno’s condition worsened following the crash
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A woman previously hospitalized in critical condition after a car and a semitruck collided has died, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.
Katelyn Carreno, 25, died from blunt force injuries, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office told KSAT. Her manner of death was ruled an accident.
Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash just after 11:30 a.m. on June 5 in the 2000 block of Talley Road in far west Bexar County.
In addition to Carreno, BCSO said two other people were transported to a local hospital with injuries.
At this time, it’s unclear if anyone involved in the crash will face charges.
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Samuel Rocha joined KSAT as a Newsroom Trainee in the spring of 2026. He is a San Antonio native and a graduate of San Antonio College and Texas A&M University-San Antonio.
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