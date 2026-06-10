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Local News

Woman dies after crash in far west Bexar County involving semitruck, BCSO says

Katelyn Carreno’s condition worsened following the crash

Samuel Rocha IV, Newsroom Trainee

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Sandra Ibarra, Assignments Editor

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Car crash near Talley Road (KSAT)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A woman previously hospitalized in critical condition after a car and a semitruck collided has died, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Katelyn Carreno, 25, died from blunt force injuries, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office told KSAT. Her manner of death was ruled an accident.

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BCSO deputies responded to a crash on Talley Road in far west Bexar County on Friday, June 5, 2026. (KSAT)

Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash just after 11:30 a.m. on June 5 in the 2000 block of Talley Road in far west Bexar County.

In addition to Carreno, BCSO said two other people were transported to a local hospital with injuries.

At this time, it’s unclear if anyone involved in the crash will face charges.

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