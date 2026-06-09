3 dogs leaves woman with bite injuries on Northwest Side; owner cited, ACS says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Animal Care Services is investigating a dog “attack” that left a woman injured on the Northwest Side, a spokesperson said Tuesday.

Around noon, authorities responded to the 1400 block of Santa Barbara Street, near Catalina Avenue. ACS said a trio of Australian cattle dog mixes left a 46-year-old woman with bite injuries on both arms and her left leg.

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ACS said it took all three dogs into custody for quarantine. The dog’s owner is facing eight citations, including violations for the bites, lack of current rabies vaccinations and the dogs being off property when the bites happened.

The investigation is ongoing, ACS said.

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