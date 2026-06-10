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TxDOT to close FM 1103 for permanent stormwater culvert installation, City of Cibolo says

The closure is expected to last from 8 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday

KSAT Digital Staff

Traffic Alert (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

CIBOLO, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation is expected to close Farm-to-Market 1103 late Thursday for construction, according to the City of Cibolo.

Lane closures on FM 1103 between Green Valley Road and Weidner Road are scheduled from 8 p.m. on Thursday to 5 a.m. on Friday.

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The construction involves the installation of permanent stormwater culverts to address recurrent flooding concerns, Cibolo officials said.

For an alternate route, drivers can head southbound on FM 1103, from Weidner Road to FM 78, then westbound on FM 78 to Roy Richard Drive.

From there, officials said to travel northbound on Roy Richard Drive to Interstate 35, then continue northbound to the FM 1103 exit.

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