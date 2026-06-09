Friends, family call on driver to come forward after man killed in northeast Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Family and friends of a man who died after being hit by two cars on a busy northeast Bexar County road are calling on a driver who left the scene to come forward.

Joseph Hudson III was found lying in the middle of FM 78, not far from Walzem Road, early Saturday morning.

A report from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office states deputies were called to the scene shortly after midnight and found a driver who was attempting to steer traffic away from Hudson, who she had found injured and lying in the middle of the road.

Investigators said a second driver told them she didn’t see Hudson until it was too late and also ran over him.

Neither that person nor the witness who tried to direct traffic is facing any charges.

They are still looking for the driver who initially caused his injuries. The vehicle is described as a small-to-mid-sized black SUV, according to BCSO.

Hudson’s family members reached out to KSAT 12 News Tuesday, anxious for more information about the crash and the first driver who hit him.

Family members say Joseph Hudson, III, was a disabled U. S. Army veteran. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Samuel Stevenson, who said he had been friends with Hudson for 30 years, also wants answers.

Stevenson described the 6-foot-5-inch-tall, disabled U.S. Army veteran as a fun-loving, loyal friend and a gentle giant.

“He was a big guy, and he didn’t realize how big and intimidating his presence was,” Stevenson said. “But a fun-loving guy. Yeah. Really didn’t want no problems.”

Stevenson, who usually worked as a DJ at Uptown 78, said he had taken a job elsewhere the night Hudson was killed. Still, he was in the area picking up a food order when he noticed the commotion.

“But didn’t think nothing of it,” he said. “Then the next morning I got a phone call explaining that there was a situation in which we had a customer get hit by a car.”

Stevenson said it wasn’t until later that he learned it was Hudson who had been killed.

The report from BCSO mentioned that the crash happened on an especially dark stretch of FM 78, where there are no street lights.

Stevenson said that it’s possible the driver who hit him may not have seen him there.

Even so, he said, that is no excuse for not stopping, and the idea that the driver is still on the loose isn’t sitting right with him.

“The family wants closure. They want to know what happened,” Stevenson said. “People want to put things to rest the right way.”

Anyone with information about the crash or the driver involved is asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6070 or email BCSOTrafficHomicide@bexar.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

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