Man charged with intoxication assault in connection with I-35 rollover crash, SAPD says

Leonardo Cruz Jr., 52, faces an intoxication assault with a vehicle involving serious bodily injuries charge, records show.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is accused of intoxication assault in connection with a rollover crash on Interstate 35 last Sunday that hospitalized a passenger, according to a San Antonio Police Department incident report.

Leonardo Cruz Jr., 52, faces a third-degree felony charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle involving serious bodily injury, jail records show.

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Officers responded to the crash just before 8 p.m. on northbound I-35, located near the Interstate 37 southbound entrance ramp.

Upon arrival, officers found Cruz’s truck lying sideways on the road.

Witnesses saw Cruz cross the double white lines into the guard rail that separates I-35 northbound and the I-37 southbound entrance ramp, the report said.

First responders assisted Cruz and the passenger, an unidentified female, out of the truck. A police officer noticed Cruz had “glossy eyes” and an “odor of intoxicants from his breath,” SAPD said.

Cruz initially denied any alcohol consumption at first, but later admitted to consuming “maybe a couple of beers,” police said.

Cruz was taken into custody after talking with officers, the report said. He was later transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The unidentified female passenger was also hospitalized after the crash. She suffered a fractured neck and brain bleeding, officers stated.

After being released from the hospital, the report said Cruz was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center late Monday morning.

According to records, Cruz remains jailed on a $75,000 bond.

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