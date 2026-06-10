DPS: Seguin man charged with manslaughter after woman dies in Guadalupe County motorcycle crash

The driver, who was identified as Richard Wayne Klatt, 40, “sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries” as a result of the crash, according to a DPS spokesperson. Klatt has since been charged with manslaughter.

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – A Seguin man was charged with manslaughter in connection with a deadly March motorcycle crash in Guadalupe County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), troopers were dispatched to the crash just before 5 a.m. on March 31 in the 3110 block of Stagecoach Road, which is located near Nickerson Farms Road.

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In its investigation, troopers said a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Stagecoach Road when the motorcycle driver “failed to negotiate a curve” and lost control of it. The driver and passenger were both thrown from the motorcycle, DPS said.

Investigators said the passenger, later identified as Kaitlyn Marie Johns, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, who was identified as Richard Wayne Klatt, 40, “sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries” as a result of the crash, according to a DPS spokesperson. He was transported to a San Antonio-area hospital for additional treatment.

Three weeks after the crash, the agency said an arrest warrant was obtained for Klatt. According to records, Klatt was taken into custody by Guadalupe County Constables and booked on June 4 into the Guadalupe County Adult Detention Center. The manslaughter charge is considered a second-degree felony.

Records show a judge set his bond at $250,000. As of Wednesday afternoon, Klatt remains in custody at the jail.

DPS said the crash investigation remains ongoing.

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