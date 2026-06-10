Law enforcement gears up for Spurs-Knicks Game 5 in San Antonio after fans attacked in NYC

SAN ANTONIO – With Game 4 of the NBA Finals still to be played, some San Antonio Spurs fans were already anticipating Game 5 and wondering what it might mean to have the home team back at home.

Saturday night’s matchup with the New York Knicks will be the first one back on home turf after a tense time for Spurs fans in New York.

Video shared across social media showed at least one man, dressed in silver and black, getting a beating from New York fans.

In other cases caught on camera, there have been verbal conflicts.

“From what I saw in New York, I mean, up there, it’s just horrible,” Spurs fan Al Badillo said. “It’s only a game, and that’s what even the players are saying. We’re here to play, and it’s only a game.”

Leslie Carmona agrees that the situation in New York got way out of hand.

She said she hopes when the Spurs come back to town, the trouble stays on the East Coast.

“Some will retaliate, but as a respected city, we’ll respect them,” she said. “I really liked New York, and this just makes me not want to go back.”

The off-court battles in the Big Apple have some people wondering whether the rowdy rivalry will continue when the teams have their next matchup in San Antonio.

In case there are problems, local law enforcement is prepared.

The San Antonio Police Department would not disclose the exact details of its plan but said there will be a “police presence following the games.”

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office outlined a game plan for enhanced security that includes a SWAT team, drones and a mobile outreach center.

“The Sheriff’s Office asks that all celebrations remain respectful and safe. We are proud of our community and stand ready to support a safe evening for everyone,” BCSO said in a statement.

Pearl, one of several venues hosting watch parties, also issued a statement, pledging to maintain safety. Pearl’s statement can be read below:

“We always have professional security and operations teams on site to help ensure a safe, welcoming environment across the property. As the series returns to town, we’re focused on creating a safe, enjoyable atmosphere for everyone, Spurs faithful and visiting fans alike. We encourage all guests to show their passion for the game while respecting one another. Our teams are prepared if any situation requires support.” Pearl

Both SAPD and BCSO encouraged fans to celebrate responsibly and obey all traffic and safety laws.

“Just enjoy the game and if we win — well we better win — celebrate the proper way,” Badillo said, echoing that sentiment.

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