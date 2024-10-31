Floresville student wins national competition for restoring John Deere tractor

The Chevron Products Company announced Tyler Billings from Floresville is the grand champion of the Tractor Restoration Competition (TRC) on Tuesday.

FLORESVILLE, Texas – A Floresville High School student won a national competition for restoring a John Deere tractor, according to a news release.

On Tuesday, the Chevron Products Company named Tyler Billings as the grand champion of the Tractor Restoration Competition (TRC).

Recommended Videos

Billings restored a 1980 John Deere 4440 to become the champion.

“This year was one of the strongest, most compelling competitions in Chevron Tractor Restoration Competition history,” Chevron Americas Commercial Sector Manager Walt M. Collier said in a news release. “We would like to thank our newest Grand Champion Tyler Billings and every teen who put the time, hard work, and commitment into restoring our collective agricultural history. These builds take all year long, and you are breaking the stereotypes for an entire generation.”

Tyler Billings restored a 1980 John Deere 4440 to become the champion. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

According to the news release, each participant’s tractor restoration project was graded on overall process, safety precautions, results, documentation and an oral presentation. Judges for the competition consisted of industry experts and former TRC champions, Chevron said.

Congratulations to all our 2024 winners!!! Grand Champion: Tyler Billings, Floresville, TX Reserve Champion: Trey... Posted by Chevron Tractor Restoration Competition on Thursday, October 24, 2024

Billings, who was awarded $10,000 for being named the competition’s Grand Champion, also took home the competition’s Safety Award.

Another Texan earned high marks in Chevron’s competition. Hillsboro native Trey Schronk was named Reserve Champion.