53º
Weather

Fiesta is just two weeks away! Here’s what to expect as you prepare

It may be April, but the April showers are eluding us

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

How many days until...

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • COOL MORNINGS/WARM AFTERNOONS CONTINUE: Weak fronts will keep temperatures from getting too warm
  • WHEN WILL IT RAIN?: The short answer is not in the next seven days
  • HOW MANY DAYS UNTIL: We’re just 15 days away from the start of Fiesta

FORECAST

The whole “April showers brings May flowers” is not working out so well. A promising end to March transitioned back to a dry pattern for April. Rain remains elusive.

THE GOOD NEWS

We’ll continue to see some comfortable mornings and not-so-bad afternoons. That’s due in large part to lower humidity. Today’s forecast calls for a start in the 50s and an afternoon high in the mid-80s. There may be a few days (including Thursday) where temperatures surpass 90.

Today's Forecast

RAIN-FREE FORECAST

Not only will it be dry, but we’ll be hard-pressed to find any clouds. Skies will be sunny through the first half of the weekend, with an increase in clouds by Palm Sunday into early next week.

7-Day Forecast

HOW MANY DAYS UNTIL...

2025 is flying by. Here’s a look at what’s ahead. While it’s too early to give you any Fiesta forecasts, know that Fiesta falls in severe weather season. Yes, we are trending dry this week, but we can’t guarantee that’ll be the case during the second half of April. You’ll want to check back with us!

How many days until...

POTEET STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL FORECAST

Poteet Strawberry Festival Forecast

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

About the Author
Justin Horne headshot

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

