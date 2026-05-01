Teacher Appreciation Week deals: How to save on breakfast, trips to the Zoo

SAN ANTONIO – Educators are eligible for freebies beginning next week as South Texas celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week.

Whataburger is giving out free breakfast to educators between 5 and 9 a.m. Thursday.

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Teachers and school staff can choose between a free Breakfast on a Bun, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit or Breakfast Taquito with a valid school ID. According to a news release, the promotion is only valid in person.

The San Antonio Zoo will offer free admission to teachers and 50% off tickets for up to four guests between May 4 and 10. A valid school ID is needed to take advantage of the deal.

Nurses will also be able to take part in the deal between May 4 and 17. Once again, valid credentials must be presented.

If your business is offering deals for teachers or nurses, share them with us by emailing news@ksat.com for a chance to be featured in this story.

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